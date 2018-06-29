Lights, Camera, Schlaction: Get to Know RedHawks Manager Michael Schlact Pt. 4

Schlact fields random questions about his favorite non-sports movie, if he ever considered joining the military, and about his overall general happiness.

FARGO, N.D. — In part four of a continuing series, Michael Schlact fields random questions about his favorite non-sports movie, if he ever considered joining the military, and about his overall general happiness.

He also talked about his team’s recent success with a sweep at home against the AirHogs.