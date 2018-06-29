Multiple Injuries After Two Car Crash Near Mapleton

MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Multiple injuries were reported in a two vehicle crash near Mapleton Thursday night.

The state patrol says a car traveling at 55 mph failed to yield at the intersection of 42nd Street Southeast and Cass County Road 15, t-boning a van that was southbound on the county road. Both vehicles left the roadway and ended up in a ditch. The car rolled.

Patrol Sgt. Luke Hendrickson says ten occupants of the van, members of a girls basketball team, all teens from the Lisbon and Fort Ransom area’s, were transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Levi Allmaras, of West Fargo and a passenger, 22-year-old Cameron Bolton, of Fargo were also injured and taken to Sanford.

Bolton is reported in critical condition. Allmaras, with less serious injuries.