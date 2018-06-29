Multiple Injuries After Two Car Crash Near Mapleton

The state patrol says a car traveling at 55 mph failed to yield at the intersection of 42nd Street Southeast and Cass County Road 15, t-boning a van that was southbound on the county road.
Joe Radske,

MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Multiple injuries were reported in a two vehicle crash near Mapleton Thursday night.

The state patrol says a car traveling at 55 mph failed to yield at the intersection of 42nd Street Southeast and Cass County Road 15, t-boning a van that was southbound on the county road. Both vehicles left the roadway and ended up in a ditch. The car rolled.

Patrol Sgt. Luke Hendrickson says ten occupants of the van, members of a girls basketball team, all teens from the Lisbon and Fort Ransom area’s, were transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Levi Allmaras, of West Fargo and a passenger, 22-year-old Cameron Bolton, of Fargo were also injured and taken to Sanford.

Bolton is reported in critical condition. Allmaras, with less serious injuries.

Related Post

Victim of Accidental Shooting Flown to Fargo
Three Students Injured In Bemidji School Bus Accid...
Judge Convicts Fargo Man in Mapleton Gas Station S...
Fargo Man Sentenced in Mapleton Gas Station Sex As...

You Might Like

Jewelry Story Robbery Across From West Acres

FARGO, ND - - Fargo police are investigating a robbery at Riddles Jewelry. Police were called just before 9:30 a.m. Friday to Riddle’s Jewelry at 4055 13th avenue south. A witness tells KFGO’s Don Haney that the robber was armed with…

Multiple Injuries After Two Car Crash Near Mapleton

MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) - Multiple injuries were reported in a two vehicle crash near Mapleton Thursday night. The state patrol says a car traveling at 55 mph failed to yield at the intersection of 42nd Street Southeast and Cass County…