WF Fire Dept: Search For Child in Retention Pond Changes “From Rescue to Recovery”

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Crews are investigating a missing child witnesses say was last seen having trouble keeping their head above water in a West Fargo retention pond.

An emergency call came in around 3:50 PM Friday at 2946 5th Street West.

The West Fargo Fire Department says crews responded within 90 seconds and divers and a boat have searched the water multiple times.

Authorities say they have also searched the area including nearby apartment buildings in case the child did get out of the water.

“We changed from a rescue to recovery mode. Valley Water Rescue is on scene now using a sonar and divers to get to the deeper parts of the retention pond,” West Fargo Fire Department Chief Dan Fuller said.

Chief Fuller added the pond is about 12 feet deep and he hasn’t seen anyone swimming in retention ponds for years.

We have a crew on scene and will update you with information as it becomes available.