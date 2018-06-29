With the Fourth of July Around the Corner Here’s All You Need to Know About Fireworks

Starr Fireworks is the largest wholesale retailer of fireworks in North Dakota. They have over 800 different fireworks on their sales floor

HORACE, N.D.– The Fourth of July is just days away and that can mean only one thing, fireworks!

Starr Fireworks travels to China twice a year to hand select the fireworks for their store. One trip is for selecting and placing their order and the other is for checking on the production status of the fireworks. In order to enjoy fireworks while staying safe, Starr Fireworks recommends not altering the fireworks in any way and remaining 50 to 100 feet back at all times while watching the fireworks. Dino, the director of operations at Starr Fireworks, has 15 years of experience in the fireworks industry.

“What I love about fireworks the most is I love providing all of the fireworks and letting everybody shoot them off, and I just love watching them,” director of operations at Starr Fireworks Dino Alexakos said.

Starr Fireworks has a temperature controlled warehouse and is open year-round.