Dozens Line Up in Detroit Lakes to Protest Trump’s Policy of Family Separation

More than sixty people showed up for the protest at Veterans Memorial Park

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Chants like “love, not hate makes America great” were some ways that dozens of protesters from Detroit Lakes hoped would strike a chord with people driving by.

“We’re watching children crying, we’re watching children feel scared, they don’t speak the language, and as we watch this, we say, ‘no, this is not right,” said Sally Suby of Detroit Lakes.

Even though Detroit Lakes is thousands of miles from the border, Sally and David Suby decided the time had come to stand up and voice their hopes to keep families together.

“I can’t imagine anyone who has children, or as we do, grandchildren, can even look at these kids without having a heart–wrenching experience,” said David Suby.

So as part of Lakes Area Indivisible, a group that opposes President Trump’s administration, the Subies and other protesters made some signs and chanted down one of the town’s biggest roadways.

With over sixty people lined up near Veteran’s Memorial Park, organizers were happy to see many voices, old and young, make a stand.

“We have five veterans here today, at least two of them are disabled veterans, and so we really, really appreciate their service. That’s what democracy is; we are patriots in that we want to defend our democracy and this is how we’re choosing to do it,” said Karen Rosby of Lakes Area Indivisible.

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order that would keep families together while they are detained. But the protesters think more should be done.

“I think he likes to think that’s a step towards the goal, but I don’t think much has happened from what I’m reading, nothing has really changed,” said Sally Suby.

With 700 rallies nationwide, Lakes Indivisible says the best way for them to really make a change is by showing up to the polls on Election Day.

With absentee voting already underway in Minnesota, David Suby thinks that this election will be critical towards making a difference.

“If we can get more people to get up, get out and realize they are truly being affected by this, they need to vote,” said David Suby.

In the meantime, the organizers can breathe easy knowing that more people are stepping up to the plate to help a small town in Minnesota have a loud voice on the national stage.

In addition to the rally in Detroit Lakes, another protest focused on keeping families together was held in Grand Forks.