Legion Baseball: Post 2 Picks Up Another Win in F-M Invitational

The F-M Invitational concludes on Sunday.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D — After battling back to defeat Tri-City on Friday night, Post 2 had an easier route on Saturday downing Watertown 11-3 at Jack Williams Stadium.

Cam Blazek went 4-4 with two doubles and a triple. He also had three RBI and three runs scored. Taylor Parrett belted a home run and had a pair of RBI in the win.

In other F-M Invitational action the Moorhead Blues fell 10-6 to Mandan and West Fargo defeated Andover 10-4 at Young Field.

