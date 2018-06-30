New Restaurant Set to Open Up in Roberts Commons This Fall

46 North Pints and Provisions is a full service restaurant with many options

FARGO, N.D. — A new dining destination is coming to downtown Fargo this upcoming fall developed by the Itterman family.

46 North Pints & Provisions will open on the corner of Roberts Street and 2nd Avenue North in the new mixed–use retail, residential and parking facility known as Roberts Commons.

The full–service restaurant will feature a ranging beer list and a menu focused on elevated comfort food like burgers, soups and loaded Mac & Cheese.

They will even have some unexpected finds like Bison Meatloaf and Shepard’s Pie.

Some people who live across the street from Roberts Commons are excited to try the new restaurant once it opens.

“It will be very convenient because I’ve been trying to go to new restaurants and try new foods, plus I’m a cook myself, because I want to taste everything, because you see I’m from Chicago, I like to taste everything, I’m a taste tester,” said Keenan Boyd of Fargo.

Along with 46 North, BeerFish will also open downtown, located across from Roberts Alley in the fall of 2019.