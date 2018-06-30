New Traffic Routes for 25th Street South Concrete Pavement Repair Project

FARGO, N.D. — Monday begins some new construction around Fargo that you may want to be aware of on your daily commute.

Crews will begin phase three of the 25th Street South concrete pavement repair project.

Work will move to the west side of 25th Street S between 12th Avenue South to 9th Avenue South and motorists will be carried side-by-side through the two block stretch on the newly improved east side of the roadway.

Access to businesses will still be available.

Traffic impacts during phase three on 25th Street S between 12th Avenue and 9th Avenue S will be:

Traffic will be side-by-side in the northbound lanes

12th Avenue S intersection will be closed to drivers from 25th Street S

9th Avenue S east side of 25th Street S – Traffic will be right in & right out access only, no southbound 25th Street S left turns or 9th Avenue westbound left-turns will be allowed

9th Avenue S west side of 25th Street S – will be closed with detour route setup

Sidewalks will be closed on west side and maintained on east side of 25th Street S

Phase two traffic impacts remain on 25th Street S between 5th Avenue S to 2nd Avenue S:

Traffic is side-by-side in the southbound lanes

3rd Avenue S intersection is closed to drivers

Sidewalks are closed on east side and maintained on west side of 25th Street S

The CPR project work north of the 13th Avenue S intersection to south of the railroad crossing near 2nd Avenue S will be complete by September.

In CPR projects, crews remove the bad areas of the driving surface and replace the area with new concrete. Sections of the roadway will re-open to traffic once designed strength has been achieved on the new concrete. There may be periods of time when workers are not present in the zone while concrete is curing over a period of time.

With crews working so close to moving traffic in CPR work zones, drivers are reminded to slow down, eliminate distractions and pay attention to signage. Speeds are reduced in the work zone.