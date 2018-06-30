Vigil Being Held July 2nd for Moorhead Girl Who Drowned at Buffalo State Park

Jessie Cohen,

MINNESOTA, Minn. — The family of Grace Bettie will be holding a candlelight vigil near the swimming area at the Buffalo River State Park on Monday.

They are inviting the public to honor Grace’s memory at 6 pm, July 2nd.

Candles will also be provided for anyone attending by the family.

The family has set up a Memorial Account with Wells Fargo Bank and GoFundMe called the Grace Elizabeth Bettie Memorial Account, for those who would love to help the family.

