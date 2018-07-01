Barn Destroyed By Fire Near Erskine, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire
TJ Nelson,

ERSKINE, Minn. — An early morning fire destroys a barn in rural Erskine, Minnesota.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded just after midnight to a report of a structure fire in Section 21 of Knute Township in rural Erskine.

When fire crews arrived they found a barn was fully engulfed and appeared to be a total loss.

The fire departments then extinguished the remaining hot spots.

There were no injuries reported.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.

Related Post

Loud Noise Wakes People And They Notice Their Hous...
Ada Man Accused of Setting His House on Fire
House Fire In Grand Forks Causes $40,000 In Damage
Gym Fire Closes Sisseton Elementary School

You Might Like

West Fargo Church Celebrates "International Sunday"

  WEST FARGO, N.D. -- People from all different ethnicities attend mass every Sunday at Summit Church in West Fargo. To celebrate their cultures and everything they have to offer the congregation, Summit Church put on their very first International Day.…