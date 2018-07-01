Barn Destroyed By Fire Near Erskine, Minnesota

ERSKINE, Minn. — An early morning fire destroys a barn in rural Erskine, Minnesota.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded just after midnight to a report of a structure fire in Section 21 of Knute Township in rural Erskine.

When fire crews arrived they found a barn was fully engulfed and appeared to be a total loss.

The fire departments then extinguished the remaining hot spots.

There were no injuries reported.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire.