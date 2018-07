Motorcycle Driver Killed After Crashing Into Semi

The 54-year-old motorcycle driver from Bismarck died at the scene

STERLING, N.D. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a semi in Burleigh County Saturday evening.

The motorcycle was south on Highway 83 near Sterling when the bike crossed the center line and struck a semi’s front driver-side bumper.

The 54-year-old motorcycle driver from Bismarck died at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The semi driver was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.