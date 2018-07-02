Astronomy Update

You Might Like
Fargo Man Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Mapleton Crash
FARGO — A Fargo man critically injured in a crash last week has died, according to an update on his CaringBridge site. 22-year-old Cameron Bolton, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Levi Allmaras, of West Fargo. The…
Fire Destroys Wilkin County Home
FOXHOME, MN - Fire has destroyed a home in Wilkin County. A neighbor reported the fire around 2:30 a.m. Monday, about six-and-a-half miles south of Foxhome. When deputies arrived, the house was fully involved. Renters were not home at the…
Fargo Library Eliminating Late Fines For Kids
FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ The Fargo Public Library is eliminating overdue fines for all children's materials in an effort to increase literacy. Library officials said Monday that research shows doing away with fines encourages children to check out more items…
