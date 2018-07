Fire Destroys Wilkin County Home

When deputies arrived, the house was fully involved.

FOXHOME, MN – Fire has destroyed a home in Wilkin County. A neighbor reported the fire around 2:30 a.m. Monday, about six-and-a-half miles south of Foxhome.

Renters were not home at the time.

The cause has not been determined.

The property is owned by James Lyngaas.

Fire departments from Foxhome and Campbell responded.