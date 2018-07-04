Possible Tornado Knocks Down Trees And Power Lines In Bemidji

Beltrami County emergency management director says about 12 city blocks were affected

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The 4th of July started off with a possible tornado in Bemidji.

The Beltrami County emergency management director says about 12 city blocks were affected during the severe weather event.

It hit the city around 6:30 this morning.

Several trees and power lines were knocked down and hit vehicles and structures.

No injuries have been reported.

Photos and witness observations have been given to the National Weather Service to determine if it was a tornado.