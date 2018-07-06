Missing: Grand Forks Area Man

Joseph was reported missing by his family on July 3, 2018 and has not been in contact with his family since June 25, 2018.
Joe Radske,

GRAND FORKS, ND — The Grand Forks Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Joseph Bruce Sr.

Joseph was reported missing by his family on July 3, 2018 and has not been in contact with his family since June 25, 2018.

Joseph was last seen in Devils Lake, ND on June 25, 2018.

Joseph is a 38 year old Native American male, approximately 6’1″ tall, 200 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information as to Joseph’s current location or his whereabouts during this time frame is asked to contact the Devils Lake Police Department at 701-662-0700 or the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.

