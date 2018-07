After High Speed Pursuit in Fergus Falls, Police are Looking for Man At Large, Possibly Armed

Police tell us they have blocked off areas from Lincoln Tower South to Vernon Avenue and to Broadway

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Police are looking for a man at large who may be armed in Fergus Falls.

After a high speed pursuit, police have shelter in place in areas from Lincoln Tower South to Vernon Avenue and to Broadway. They are asking people to stay indoors.

People from Fergus Falls are telling KVRR they evacuated the Sunmart grocery store in that area. Police say they cannot confirm it is it related, but they do say it is in the vicinity of the shelter.

People also say the Clay County K9 unit has been called in and a swat vehicle has been deployed.

We have a crew on scene and will update you with information as it becomes available.