Astronomy Update

One Man Dead and Two Officers on Administrative Leave After Shooting in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- One man is dead and two officers are on administrative leave after a shooting in Grand Forks. "At 3:17 am on July 8th, 2018 grand forks police officers were…
People In New Rockford Could Be Without Power Overnight After Microburst Storm
NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. -- People in New Rockford, North Dakota are being urged to conserve water and prepare for a night without power. One woman on social media says town looks like…
Court Appearance Set For Home Day Care Worker Accused Of Killing Baby
RED LAKE COUNTY, Minn. -- A home day care provider in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota who is accused of killing a 2-month-old girl in her care is expected in court this week. 30-year-old Sarah Kortan is charged with second-degree murder…
