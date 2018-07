Storm Reports From Sunday July 8th

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT…SUMMARY

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EASTERN ND/GRAND FORKS ND

406 AM CDT MON JUL 9 2018

..TIME… …EVENT… …CITY LOCATION… …LAT.LON…

..DATE… ….MAG…. ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. …SOURCE….

..REMARKS..

0330 AM TSTM WND DMG 1 N NEW ROCKFORD 47.70N 99.14W

07/08/2018 EDDY ND NWS STORM SURVEY

AIRPORT HANGAR SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE WITH HALF OF

THE ROOF REMOVED AND OUTSIDE WALLS ON NORTH END OF THE

BUILDING COLLAPSED. HEAVIER DEBRIS SCATTERED APPROX 50 TO

150 FEET NORTHEAST OF HANGAR AND LIGHTER DEBRIS SCATTERED

AS FAR AS 400 YARDS AWAY. DAMAGE IS CONSISTENT WITH A

SERIAL MICROBURST WITH ESTIMATED WINDS OF 95 TO 110 MILES

PER HOUR. TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR.

0330 AM TSTM WND DMG NEW ROCKFORD 47.68N 99.14W

07/08/2018 EDDY ND NWS STORM SURVEY

NUMEROUS TREES UPROOTED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS. TREE SIZE

VARIED FROM 12 TO 24 INCHES. TIME APPROXIMATE BASED ON

RADAR.

0330 AM TSTM WND DMG SHEYENNE 47.83N 99.12W

07/08/2018 EDDY ND NWS STORM SURVEY

SEVERAL TREES OF 12 TO 18 INCHES UPROOTED IN TOWN. TIME

APPROXIMATE BASED ON RADAR

0335 AM TSTM WND DMG NEW ROCKFORD 47.68N 99.14W

07/08/2018 EDDY ND TRAINED SPOTTER

SIGNIFICANT TREE DAMAGE ALL OVER TOWN.

0335 AM TSTM WND DMG 4 N NEW ROCKFORD 47.74N 99.15W

07/08/2018 EDDY ND PUBLIC

MULTIPLE TREES DOWN AND SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO A MACHINE

SHED

0335 AM TSTM WND DMG NEW ROCKFORD 47.68N 99.14W

07/08/2018 EDDY ND FIRE DEPT/RESCUE

AIRPORT HANGER BLOWN DOWN AND PLANES SCATTERED.

0356 AM HAIL THIEF RIVER FALLS 48.11N 96.18W

07/08/2018 M0.75 INCH PENNINGTON MN PUBLIC

INTOWN 3 TO 5 MINUTES OF HAIL.

0404 AM TSTM WND GST 14 SW TOLNA 47.68N 98.65W

07/08/2018 M62.00 MPH EDDY ND MESONET

MEASURED AT NDAWN 10 N OF MCHENRY

0455 AM TSTM WND GST LARIMORE 47.91N 97.63W

07/08/2018 M55.00 MPH GRAND FORKS ND PUBLIC

PERSONAL WEATHER STATION

0456 AM TSTM WND DMG LARIMORE 47.91N 97.63W

07/08/2018 GRAND FORKS ND PUBLIC

TREE BRANCHES BROKEN DONE. SHINGLES OFF ROOF.

0518 AM TSTM WND GST 1 NW EMERADO 47.93N 97.38W

07/08/2018 M50.00 MPH GRAND FORKS ND MESONET

PEAK WIND MEASURED AT THE RWIS STATION ALONG HIGHWAY 2.

0524 AM TSTM WND GST 6 WNW GRAND FORKS 47.95N 97.19W

07/08/2018 M52.00 MPH GRAND FORKS ND ASOS

PEAK WINDS MEASURED AT THE GRAND FORKS AIRPORT /KGFK/.

0526 AM HAIL 2 WNW GRAND FORKS 47.93N 97.11W

07/08/2018 E0.75 INCH GRAND FORKS ND NWS EMPLOYEE

0527 AM TSTM WND DMG GRAND FORKS 47.92N 97.07W

07/08/2018 GRAND FORKS ND PUBLIC

TREE DOWN BLOCKING TRAFFIC ON WASHINGTON ST NEAR GATEWAY

DR

0530 AM TSTM WND DMG 2 SSW GRAND FORKS 47.90N 97.09W

07/08/2018 GRAND FORKS ND NWS EMPLOYEE

STREET LIGHT POLE BENT DOWN TO THE GROUND

0533 AM HAIL 4 E EAST GRAND FORKS 47.93N 96.93W

07/08/2018 E1.25 INCH POLK MN TRAINED SPOTTER

LARGE HAIL MIXED IN VERY HEAVY RAIN FELL FOR 3 TO 4

MINUTES… FOLLOWED BY DAMAGING DOWNBURST WINDS AND MORE

RAIN.

0535 AM TSTM WND DMG 2 NE GRAND FORKS 47.94N 97.04W

07/08/2018 GRAND FORKS ND PUBLIC

REPORT OF FOUR TO FIVE INCH BRANCHES DOWN IN RIVERSIDE

PARK WITH TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR

0536 AM TSTM WND GST 4 E EAST GRAND FORKS 47.93N 96.93W

07/08/2018 E90.00 MPH POLK MN NWS STORM SURVEY

ROOF PANELS AND ROOFING MATERIAL PEELED UP FROM A STEEL

CLAD POLE SHED AND FLUNG OVER 100 YARDS TO THE ESE.

NEARBY FARMSTEDS HAD LARGE TREE BRANCHES AND LIMBS BROKEN

AND SHINGLES AND GUTTERS TORN OFF OF HOUSES AND SHEDS

ACROSS NORTHERN HUNTSVILLE AND SOUTHERN SULLIVAN

TOWNSHIPS.

0537 AM TSTM WND GST 5 ENE EAST GRAND FORKS 47.96N 96.92W

07/08/2018 M58.00 MPH POLK MN PUBLIC

PERSONAL DAVIS AT KRUEGER FARMS

0541 AM TSTM WND GST 6 ESE EAST GRAND FORKS 47.90N 96.90W

07/08/2018 M62.00 MPH POLK MN MESONET

PEAK WIND AT THE RWIS ALONG HIGHWAY 2 NEAR MALLORY.

0544 AM HAIL 2 E EUCLID 47.97N 96.60W

07/08/2018 E1.75 INCH POLK MN NWS STORM SURVEY

LARGE AND WIND DRIVEN HAIL STRIPPED SUGARBEET, BEAN, AND

WHEAT FIELD IN FAER EASTERN EUCLID AND WESTERN BELGIUM

TOWNSHIPS. LARGE TREE BRANCHES WERE BROKEN DOWN

THROUGHOUT THE AREA AS WELL.

0600 AM TSTM WND GST 3 NNW CROOKSTON 47.81N 96.63W

07/08/2018 M47.00 MPH POLK MN AWOS

PEAK WINDS AT THE CROOKSTON AIRPORT /KCKN/.

0637 AM HAIL 8 ENE HIGH LANDING 48.09N 95.65W

07/08/2018 E1.25 INCH PENNINGTON MN PUBLIC

A FEW QUARTER TO HALF DOLLAR SIZED HAIL IN VERY HEAVY

RAIN.