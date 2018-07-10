St. Thomas, ND Wins Town of the Year!!

You Might Like
Historic Flight for Unmanned Medium Altitude Aircraft Takes Off in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- An unmanned aircraft that took off near Grand Forks is on pace to complete a historic flight to the United Kingdom. The product of a partnership between Grand Sky and…
Red River Valley Fair Opens Gates for Week-Long Fun
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The Red River Valley Fair is finally opening the gates for their 2018 festival. KVRR's Danielle Church has more on the week–long fun planned for the entire family.…
Red Cross on the Ground After Tornado Hits Watford City
WATFORD CITY, N.D. -- The Red Cross is on the ground to help those who are displaced by the tornado. "This was pretty devastating. It was only an F2, but given the circumstances... mobile homes…
