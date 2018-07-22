Family of Fergus Falls Woman Who was Abducted and Found Safe, Speaks Out

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Amber Simonson of rural Fergus Falls was abducted at gunpoint around 2 p.m. this afternoon but was found save just hours later and a suspect was arrested.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen spoke to her family about the outcome after a terrifying afternoon.

It is ever loved ones worst nightmare but Amber’s Mom and Aunt tell me this tragedy has given Amber a new purpose in life.

“And I want to tell you one thing she told me when I talked with her for a little bit and she said ‘Mom, god allowed this to happen to me for a reason’, she said ‘I’m going to use this.'”

Amber’s mother Brenda and her Aunt Lori say something in their gut told them she would be found near a field, alive and safe…which she was.

They explain Amber’s four children, under the age of 10, were in the house when a heavyset, white, balding male came inside with a gun.

“People around here are wonderful. There’s people that had no idea who we or Amber were and they were praying, they were spreading that word and that’s why she was found,” said Brenda Peasley, Amber’s mom.

He told the children to stay where they were and the moment the man left the house with their mother, her oldest son called his dad.

Amber’s family wants to thank social media and the community for all of their help.

“Thank you thank you thank you to everybody. We have her back because of everything that came together.”

Police are not confirming the suspect in custody but Lori says it is 39 year old Anthony Randklev of Pelican Rapids.

He was sentenced in 2008 for kidnapping and assault and was released from prison last year.

The family also says the man showed up at Amber’s house Saturday night to ask for gas.

The kids remembered the man and details about his clothing and car that helped the police locate the silver pick–up truck.

“I got to answer the phone when she called Brenda’s house and she said, ‘mom’ and I said, ‘Amber is this you?’ and I just burst out crying but it was so good to hear her voice. I said, ‘Are you okay?’ she said ‘Yes, I’m fine auntie.'”

The family says the four hours Amber was gone was nightmare enough, but it has been a push for Amber to make a difference.

“I don’t know what she means by that but I know she is going to use this experience to help other people in any way she can,” Brenda said.

That change may not be happening today, tomorrow or even in the next month, but Amber’s family says she will definitely be making a difference in her community.