Former West Fargo Teacher Charged With Possible Sexual Contact With Minors

37–year–old Shannon Moser had been a teacher at Liberty Middle School since 2016.

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo teacher has resigned after being charged with sex-related crimes involving two minors.

West Fargo Police got an anonymous tip in June about possible sexual contact between an adult female and a juvenile male.

Their investigation has resulted in charges being filed against Moser for Luring a Minor for sex–related crimes involving two juvenile males between the ages of 14 and 16.

The boys are West Fargo students.

Moser resigned from the school district on July 12.

In a statement, West Fargo Public Schools said it will continue cooperating with the police in their investigation, and will not comment further, in order to not jeopardize their progress.