Truck Belonging To Missing North Dakota Woman Found

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ A pickup truck that a New Town woman was driving when she went missing on the Fort Berthold Reservation last fall has been found.

Olivia Lone Bear brother Matthew Lone Bear and Three Affiliated Tribes spokesman Tony Lone Fight both confirmed the discovery Tuesday but offered no details.

Tribal Chairman Mark Fox couldn’t confirm the truck had been found in Lake Sakakawea.

Thirty-two-year-old Olivia Lone Bear was last seen leaving a New Town restaurant Oct. 24.

Searches by authorities and volunteers for the mother of five yielded no clues.