AMBER Alert Issued in Grand Forks County

Search for 18-month-old Jaylee Azure

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department has issued an AMBER Alert.

Shortly after 2:00, 18-month-old Jaylee Azure is believed to have been abducted from a social service office in Grand Forks.

Authorities believe she was taken by Jasmine Davis.

Jaylee is described as a Native American. She is 2′ 6″ tall, weighs 28 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jasmine Davis is described as a 21-year-old Native American. She is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Jaylee may be wearing a pink mini mouse shirt with white shorts with flowers stitched on them. Jasmine Davis has a tattoo on her left forearm and may be wearing a black shirt with KFC on it and black pants.

If you have any information, please contact Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department at 701-780-8280.