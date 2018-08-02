Astronomy Update

You Might Like
Update: Brother Confirms Body Found Is Missing North Dakota Woman
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The brother of a New Town woman missing since last fall confirms it was his sister's body that was found in a pickup pulled from a lake on the Fort Berthold Reservation earlier this week. Matthew…
Concertgoers Get Ready for Country Music, Fun at 36th Annual We Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- Hundreds of people have already set up shop inside the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes for the 36th annual We Fest. With the promise of country music and camaraderie…
Minnesota Law Requiring Law Enforcement To Test Rape Kits in Timely Manner Takes Effect
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- In 2015, the BCA found there were more than 3,400 untested rape kits. Today, that all changes. "After a rape kit is done and the hospital sends notice to…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »