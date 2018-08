Moorhead Police Sergeant Charged With DUI

Sgt. Thad Stafford A 20-Year Police Veteran

MOORHEAD, MINN. — A 20–year veteran of the Moorhead Police Department is charged with driving under the influence.

A citizen reported what he thought was an intoxicated man getting into a vehicle outside Mick’s Office Bar in Moorhead around 7:00 Thursday night.

An officer matched the plate description to a vehicle owned by Sergeant Thad Stafford.

They found Stafford a half–hour later driving the vehicle.

The officer found signs of intoxication and called for a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy to continue the investigation to avoid conflict of interest.

Stafford was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Moorhead Police Department placed him on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.