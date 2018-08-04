Explosion Kills One, Injures Two and Destroys Home Near Wahpeton

Emergency manager Brett Lambrecht says there were three people inside the home when the explosion occurred

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Richland County Authorities say one person was killed in an explosion at a rural home west of Wahpeton Saturday morning.

Emergency manager says there were three people inside the home when the explosion occurred. Two people survived. The survivors were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Crews were called to the explosion at around 9:40 a.m. Lambrecht says the home was destroyed.

The State Fire Marshal’s office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will look into the cause.

Lambrecht says firefighters from Wahpeton, Breckenridge and Dwight and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office were among those who responded.