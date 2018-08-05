Aberdeen Woman Sent To Fargo Hospital After Crash Near Edgeley

85-year-old Jean Hanson had to be cut from her car

EDGELEY, N.D. — An Aberdeen woman was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after a crash near Edgeley, North Dakota.

The highway patrol says around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, a pickup pulling an empty livestock trailer failed to stop and was hit.

85-year-old Jean Hanson had to be cut from her car before being airlifted to Fargo.

Her condition is not known.

The pickup’s driver, 21-year-old Jose Mendosa-Sanchez of Edgeley, was not hurt.

He is facing charges of disregarding a stop sign and no driver’s license.

The crash happened about a mile and a half south of Edgeley.