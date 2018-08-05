Aberdeen Woman Sent To Fargo Hospital After Crash Near Edgeley

MOORHEAD, MINN. -- A 20–year veteran of the Moorhead Police Department is charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated. A citizen reported what he thought was an intoxicated man getting into a vehicle outside Mick's Office Bar in Moorhead…
EDGELEY, N.D. -- An Aberdeen woman was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after a crash near Edgeley, North Dakota. The highway patrol says around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, a pickup pulling an empty livestock trailer failed to stop and was hit.…
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A motorcycle driver crashes into a car in Grand Forks sending two people to the hospital. Police say 19-year-old Josh Human turned into a car at 47th Avenue and South Washington Street. Human and his female…