App of the Week: Kwilt Shoebox

In an era of downsizing in everything else, you still need big storage on your smartphone.

You might think in this, an era of tiny houses and Swedish death cleaning, storage is no longer as critical a consideration as it once was.

But storage on your smartphone is still a really big deal.

Francie Black shows us how to make the most of your virtual storage space in this week’s App of the Week.