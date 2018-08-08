Astronomy Update

You Might Like
Cass County Sheriff Warns Public About Phone Scam
CASS COUNTY, ND --The Cass County Sheriff’s Office wishes to inform the public of a scam that is making the rounds through the F-M Area. An individual is contacting victims identifying himself as a Cass County Lieutenant at which time…
Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire
Fargo, ND -- The Fargo Fire Department is battling a vehicle fire. The RV is located at 210 16th Street North in Fargo. It's unclear if there are any injuries. We have a crew on the scene and will have…
Devils Lake Drowning Victim Identified
DEVILS LAKE, ND (KFGO) - The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a Grand Forks man who drowned Monday afternoon on Devils Lake. He was 64-year-old Daniel Chrisholm. Chrisholm swam after his boat that had drifted off…
