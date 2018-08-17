Air Quality Update

You Might Like
Fargo Police Looking For Public's Help Finding Vulnerable Adult
FARGO, ND -- Fargo Police are seeking the public's help to find a missing vulnerable adult. Kody Watson, 22 years old, 6'2", 343 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, was last seen in the 300 block of 6 Ave. S. on…
Ultralight Crashes at Fergus Falls Airport
FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (KFGO) -Police say a Fergus Falls man was injured when the single seat Ultralight aircraft he was flying crashed at the Fergus Falls Municipal airport. The pilot, 60-year-old Guy Reed, told authorities he lost power and crashed…
Minnesota Law Enforcement Agencies are Doing Extra DWI Patrol
MINNESOTA-- You may be planning some last minute summer activities, but make sure you're also thinking about how you're getting home. You'll notice more officers on the road over the next few weeks in…
