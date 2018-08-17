Air Quality Update

Marshall Downing,

Smoke from Western Canada will continue to cover our area through the weekend.  Breathing will be difficult with this much smoke, so families with young children, elderly members, and pets should seek to limit outdoor time.

Related Post

Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff:...
Like Your Pet Beside You While You Sleep? You Coul...
Minnesota Company Featured During Super Bowl LII f...
Minot Recycling Plant Still Smoldering After Massi...

You Might Like

Ultralight Crashes at Fergus Falls Airport

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (KFGO) -Police say a Fergus Falls man was injured when the single seat Ultralight aircraft he was flying crashed at the Fergus Falls Municipal airport. The pilot, 60-year-old Guy Reed, told authorities he lost power and crashed…