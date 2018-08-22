Astronomy Update

Marshall Downing,

Clear skies make for great viewing of planets as Mercury returns in view.  Clouds through the week will hamper visibility, but a bright moon will help illuminate the night.

Related Post

Fargo City Commission Approves Downtown Master Pla...
Taking in the Big Dipper
Solar Eclipse Safety in the Red River Valley
Speaker Daudt Gives Update on Current Legislative ...

You Might Like

Autistic Moorhead Boy's Bike Stolen

MOORHEAD, MN -- 16-year-old Brandon Hilde wants his bike back and his family is hoping you can help. His aunt, Sarah Peterson, says Brandon is autistic and depends on his three-wheeled bike. Last weekend, it was stolen from the yard of his…

President Trump Planning Campaign Stop In North Dakota

FARGO, ND -- The White House confirmed President Donald Trump will return to North Dakota before the November 6 midterm elections. They would not specify when the President will stop in North Dakota or where in the state he will…