Fargo Media Company Sues Over Carson Wentz Photos

Forum Communications is suing Purple Toad Publishing of Indiana
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — Some photos featuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and former NDSU football standout Carson Wentz are at the center of a copyright infringement battle in federal court.

Forum Communications of Fargo, parent company of The Forum and WDAY television and radio, is suing Purple Toad Publishing of Indiana.

The company alleges Purple Toad published two photos of Wentz without consent.

The photos were included in the book “Carson Wentz: A Beacon Biography.”

Forum Communications is seeking unspecified damages.

Related Post

NDSU Athletic Director Reacts to UND’s Move ...
NDSU Softball Slides into Summit League Title Game
Paul Miller’s 25 Leads NDSU Men Past Omaha
Utah Valley Clips Bison Wrestling

You Might Like

Tailgating Gets An Upgrade At UND Football Games

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The tailgating experience at UND home football games is being stepped up a notch. Alerus Center lots will now open 5 hours prior to kickoff. Tailgate Village has moved to the south of Entrance #1 and…

Princess Kay of the Milky Way Is Getting Her Moment In Butter

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Princess Kay of the Milky Way is getting her likeness sculpted into a 90-pound block of butter on the Minnesota State Fair's opening day. 20-year-old Rebekka Paskewitz, a college student from Browerville, represented Todd County last…

Fargo Media Company Sues Over Carson Wentz Photos

FARGO, N.D. -- Some photos featuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and former NDSU football standout Carson Wentz are at the center of a copyright infringement battle in federal court. Forum Communications of Fargo, parent company of The Forum and WDAY television…