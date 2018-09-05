Long Range Forecast 9-5-18

You Might Like
NDSU Smash Bros: Fraternity Builds Stronger Bond Using Sledgehammer, Car
FARGO, N.D. -- What better way is there to celebrate brotherhood than...smashing a car? It's recruitment week at NDSU for those who want to get involved in Greek life on campus. But NDSU's Theta Chi…
Gov. Burgum, First Lady Host "Recovery Reinvented" Conference
FARGO, N.D. -- Gov. Doug Burgum and his wife, First Lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum, hosted a conference that brought together people from a variety of fields. They are all working on one common goal: recovery…
Gate City Bank Adds New Hand Scanners, Looks to Speed Up Lines in Branches
FARGO, N.D. -- Whenever people go to the bank, they might stand around in line for hours. However, starting in July, Gate City Bank introduced a new device that can identify a customer without…
