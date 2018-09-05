West Fargo Public Schools Providing Info to Community on $106.9 Million Bond Referendum

People will vote on whether to pass the referendum September 25

HORACE, N.D. — The days are getting closer to September 25, which is when voters will decide whether to pass or deny West Fargo Public School’s $106.9 million bond referendum.

The district is breaking down the referendum to taxpayers so that people understand what they’ll be voting for.

In 2011, West Fargo Public Schools passed an $82.5 million referendum and in 2015, another one for $98.1 million.

Now that the district is asking for a third, not everyone can say it’s a surprise.

“I knew this was on the horizon. I knew that our area was growing, I knew that someday, West Fargo would possibly have a third high school and the addition of elementary schools. I’m just surprised to see it’s in the small community of Horace,” said Sue Zurn.

If the referendum is passed, the district will add another high school and middle school.

It will also add many more resources including classrooms for gifted students, security upgrades, a new gym and office, also a turf at Harwood Elementary.

“Our real mission is to make sure that all of our voters have all of the information about the projects there including in the bond referendum and then we want families to have an opportunity to ask questions,” said WFPS superintendent Beth Slette.

West Fargo’s School District includes Horace, Harwood, Reilly’s Acres, West Fargo and portions of Fargo, which is why anyone living in those areas are eligible to vote.

So far, Slette says everyone seems to understand why there’s a need for the referendum.

“I think our community understands that our growth is extreme. We’re growing by 400–600 students a year and that’s projected into 2025,” Slette said.

West Fargo High Schools can support 3,100 students but the district is almost at capacity.

Liberty Middle School has already reached its capacity which is why 100 students have been moved to Sheyenne High School.

If the referendum isn’t passed on September 25, it’ll be crunch time.

“It will mean we have to fill every last nook and cranny that we have and that would require us to shift some of our students from the South side of town North to balance out the enrollment,” Slette said.

That’s why some community members say it’s important to fix the growth issue now.

“If you look around us and you look at all the building and the growth and the development here on the Horace area but all along the Sheyenne road corridor, it’s an evitable that we’re going to have to keep up with schools,” Zurn said.

West Fargo Public Schools will hold forums at Sheyenne High School and West Fargo High School in the coming weeks.