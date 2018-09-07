President Trump Speaks at GOP Fundraiser

The President is expected to be in the Fargo-Moorhead area until around 2:00 p.m.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ President Donald Trump is making his second visit to North Dakota’s biggest city within 10 weeks to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Cramer, this time to help Cramer build up his finances.

Trump is scheduled to appear at a private fundraiser Friday at a Fargo hotel where. Cramer’s campaign says couples are paying $1,000 to get in and the event has raised more than $1 million.

Cramer is challenging Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, one of the most vulnerable Democrats seeking re-election. Heitkamp narrowly defeated Rick Berg in 2012, but won Cass County _ including Fargo _ by about 10,000 votes.

The most recent campaign filings show Heitkamp with a fundraising advantage. She has $5.2 million cash on hand, compared to $2.4 million for Cramer.

President Donald Trump says special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is _ in Trump’s words _”really, really unfair” for the upcoming elections in November, when control of Congress is at stake.

Trump says “we have to get it over with” and he’s suggesting that the investigation into Russian election interference “should have been over with a long time ago.”

Trump made his comments Friday to reporters traveling with him on Air Force One to Fargo, North Dakota.

The president says it would “need to be a fair deal” for him to sit down for an interview with Mueller’s investigators. The special counsel and Trump’s legal team have been negotiating a possible interview for months.