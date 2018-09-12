Astronomy Update

You Might Like
Rollover Collision Results in Minor Injuries, Traffic Delays in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. -- Crews from the Fargo Police and Fire Department responded to a rollover collision that slowed down traffic at a busy Fargo intersection. A Fargo Police spokesperson says that a truck ran through a red light at the…
Carson Wentz Out For Sunday's Game Versus Tampa Bay
PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Nick Foles will start for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP has filled in since Carson Wentz tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 last year. He is 6-1, including…
Grand Forks Air Force Base Investigating Death of Airman
Grand Forks, N.D. (KNOX) - An airman at the Grand Forks Air Force Base has been found dead in his dorm room. A news release from the base says Airman First Class Christian Clark, a native of Monroe, Georgia, was…
