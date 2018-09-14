Bison Forecast

Marshall Downing,

As they take on North Alabama this weekend, the Bison do not have the best weather leading to the game.  Showers and cloud cover make tailgating a bit damp, but those conditions improve in the afternoon.

Categories: Weather Blog, Weather Notes
Tags: , ,

Related Post

‘End Goal Performance’ Mentors Metro Y...
Lopez named Interim Volleyball Head Coach for the ...
Family of Lukas Kusters, the “Dutch Destroye...
NDSU Students Mentor Eighth Grade Teens on Enginee...

You Might Like

Police Looking For Missing Man in Beltrami County

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. - Police are asking for your help finding a missing man. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office is trying to find Derrick Harper who was last seen in the Pennington area. A date was not given. Harper is…

Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Pleads Guilty

WASHINGTON (AP) - Paul Manafort's lawyer says the former Trump campaign chairman cut a deal with prosecutors ``to make sure that his family was able to remain safe and live a good life.'' Kevin Downing says Manafort, of Alexandria, Virginia,…