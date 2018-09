Grand Forks Man Dies in Ramsey County Crash

NEAR DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – A Grand Forks man has died in a rear-end crash six miles east of Devils Lake Tuesday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 3:00 a semi was driving east on Highway 2 trying to turn when a SUV struck the truck’s trailer. The lanes were briefly obstructed.

The SUV driver, a 50-year-old man, died at the scene. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.

The semi driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.