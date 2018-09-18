Woman Arrested After Driving On Railroad Tracks

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – A drunk driver was arrested after her car got stuck on the railroad tracks in downtown Moorhead.

An officer on patrol spotted the car hung up on the tracks between Main and Center Avenues near 8th Street around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Joel Voxland says a train had just passed a crossing and it appears the driver then turned onto the tracks.

Mallary Allen, 34 of Moorhead was taken to jail on a DWI charge.

A tow truck was used to get the vehicle off the tracks.

