Astronomy Update

Wetterlings on investigation release: 'It is difficult for us to relieve those dark days'
(KMSP) The family of Jacob Wetterling released a statement through their attorneys Wednesday regarding the impending release of the closed investigative file in their son's case. "It is difficult for us to relieve those dark days," Jerry and Patty Wetterling said…
Opening Statements In William Hoehn Trial
FARGO, ND - A prosecutor says a man accused in the death of a Fargo woman who bled to death when her baby was cut from her womb helped finish the crime. William Hoehn charged with helping to kill Savanna…
Fergus Falls is a Finalist for Magazine's Best Minnesota Town Contest
Many people think Fergus Falls is the best city in Minnesota and you can help make that a fact. Fergus Falls is a top 10 finalist for Minnesota Monthly's second annual Best Minnesota Town. The list includes Roseville, Little Falls,…
