Proposed Ordinance Has Fargo Police Collecting Data on “Place of Last Drink”

The ordinance has been adopted in 39 counties and towns across Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. — As a member of the Downtown Neighborhood Association and someone who lives on Broadway, Carol Schlossman is tired of her city receiving nationwide negative attention for one thing: drinking.

“We were just named again by USA Today as one of the drunkest cities in the country. That is not good for any business. That is not good for bringing people in who might want to live here,” said Schlossman.

In order to hold business owners accountable for serving alcohol late at night, Schlossman wants to bring an ordinance to Fargo that the National Transportation Safety Board says is an effective way to curb impaired driving.

“The Place of Last Drink collects data when the police actually are involved in an arrest or DUI or an alcohol–related incident such as assault, disorderly conduct, or potentially a medical call, and they enter that information of the place that person last had a drink,” said Schlossman.

Schlossman learned about the program after seeing it implemented in various cities and counties in Minnesota.

“Across the nation, [The National Liquor Law Enforcement Association] found a 30% reduction in DUI’s in communities that have implemented this type of ordinance,” said Schlossman.

Aaron Templin, the owner of Front Street Taproom, says his bar is prepared in case people show up too drunk.

“All of our servers are server–trained, they know not to over–serve people or give them that last drink. Sometimes people come in and they already are intoxicated and we shouldn’t be serving them at all. I think it’s a good step in the right direction of kind of figuring out do we need to have as much regulation as we do or should we change things,” said Templin.

Ultimately, Schlossman says collecting more data will benefit more than just law enforcement.

“The cost to the general taxpayer goes down, the work of the city can be focused on other things, and over time, it just increases livability and great community,” said Schlossman.

Schlossman plans to meet with several people from the City of Fargo, including Fargo Police Chief David Todd, in the next couple of weeks to talk about the ordinance.