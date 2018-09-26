Astronomy Update

You Might Like
Suspect Arrested in Downtown Fargo After Fleeing Traffic Stop
FARGO, N.D. - A man has been arrested in Downtown Fargo after fleeing a traffic stop in Clay County. Police say the chase began after a pickup didn't stop in rural Clay County. Authorities say they used spike strips…
New allegations against Kavanaugh submitted to Senate committee
WASHINGTON (CNN) - A woman has come forward with new allegations about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, accusing him of inappropriate behavior while he was in high school. The allegations come from Julie Swetnick, who attended Gaithersburg High School in…
NDSU Students Look to Future at Agriculture and Business Career Expo
FARGO, N.D. -- Growing up in the rural city of Carrington, Alex Jarrett came to NDSU looking to make an impact in agriculture. "You grow up around it, everyone talks about it, everything is…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »