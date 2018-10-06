Bring The Herd On: NDSU Football Wins Again

Bison score four unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Northern Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa — The North Dakota State win over Northern Iowa was an offensive showcase. The Bison were led by Easton Stick who had four touchdowns, two of them on the ground. Darrius Shepard added two touchdown catches and Bruce Anderson run for over 100 plus yards on the ground.

The Waterloo, Iowa native Lance Dunn had a great homecoming. He rushed for 104 yards. Overall, the running game was solid for the Bison. Totals on the day for the running backs included 344 yards on the ground and an average of 7.2 yards per carry.

NDSU football continues on the road next week as they travel to Macomb, Illinois to face Western Illinois in another Missouri Valley Football Conference match–up. Kick–off is set for 6 p.m. next Saturday.