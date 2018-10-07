Long Range Forecast 10-4-2018

Rob Kupec,

The Long Range Forecast is hinting at a pattern shift in mid-October.

Categories: Weather Blog, Weather Notes
Tags:

Related Post

Long Range Forecast 9-5-18
Long Range Forecast 3-7-18

You Might Like

Passenger Killed, Driver Charged With DUI

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. -- Authorities have identified a passenger in a pickup who died in a rollover crash on a gravel road south of Mayville. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Darin Klabo of Portland, North Dakota died in…