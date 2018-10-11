Long Range Forecast 10-11-18

You Might Like
Volunteers from Microsoft Team Up to Clean House of Coworker's Father
FARGO, N.D. -- A few weeks away from his 70th birthday, Darrell Eck received an early birthday gift from his daughter and her coworkers: a freshly-cleaned home. "Now he doesn't have to come…
Greywind's Speak Out at March for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
FARGO, N.D. -- Community members are coming together to make a statement about the number of missing and murdered indigenous people. Among them is Savanna Greywind's family. They spoke to KVRR's Danielle Church for…
Valley City Cleans Up After 13 Inches of Snow
VALLEY CITY, N.D. -- Nearly 150 customers of Dakota Valley Electric are still without power after yesterday's snowstorm that has people cleaning up from Lisbon to Grand Forks. Valley City was spared major power outages,…
