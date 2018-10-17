Astronomy Update

You Might Like
Divorce Records Show Ellison's Wife Abused Him
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison's recently unsealed divorce filings contain no allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife. But Ellison accused Kim Ellison of repeatedly hitting him throughout their marriage, before it ended in 2012 . Media…
Heitkamp Staffer Fired After Campaign Ad
UPDATE: Senator Heidi Heitkamp says the person responsible for getting information for a campaign ad has been fired. -- WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFGO) - Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp is apologizing for her campaign ad that appeared in print media statewide that…
National School Lunch Week: Harwood Elementary Kids Tell Us Why They Love School Meals
HARWOOD, N.D. -- The West Fargo School System is honoring and celebrating National School Lunch Week. Elementary School lunch is taking kids by surprise. "When I first got here I was…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »