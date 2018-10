Moorhead Officer Charged with Assault of Woman Under Arrest

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead officer is charged with assaulting a woman who was under arrest.

Court documents state Officer Matthew Lambert struck Jennifer Thomas with his elbow, causing injuries to her face.

Thomas was arrested in September for an incident involving a gun at the Moorhead Buffalo Wild Wings.

People reported that she was making suicidal comments.

An original report from police says she ended up with a black eye by hitting it on the corner of a hospital bed.