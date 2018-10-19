Bison Forecast

Marshall Downing,

Winds from the northwest keep temperatures cooler for the weekend than earlier in the week.  Cloud cover will keep the sun from beating down, but a jacket is definitely recommended for heading to the Fargodome.

Categories: Weather Blog, Weather Notes

