Pilot Error To Blame For Crash That Killed Three

The single engine Cessna went down in a field shortly after take off from the Thief River Falls Airport, enroute to Rawlins, Wyoming.

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MINN. – The National Transportation Safety Board says a plane that crashed near Thief River Falls, killing three Wyoming men likely occurred because the pilot lost control due to spatial disorientation, the inability of a pilot to determine altitude or airspeed in relation to the ground.

The NTSB said that the aircraft departed in weather conditions that required the pilot to fly primarily by using the plane’s instruments instead of by sight.

The report says the pilot was not rated to fly in such conditions and was aware of the situation before leaving.