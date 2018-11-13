Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Audubon

AUDUBON, Minn. – Multiple agencies are investigating a possible shooting in Audubon, which is about seven miles west of Detroit Lakes.

We do not know how many people were involved or the extent of any injuries.

Mayor Tony Gordon couldn’t confirm the shooting but says there was a heavy police presence near the old bank. He is still waiting to be updated by his police chief.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office will only confirm that an investigation is underway and would not comment any further. Sheriff Todd Glander told other media outlets that there is no threat to the public.